Youth Commits Suicide In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 02:05 PM

A youth committed suicide over family dispute, in the limits of Piplan police station here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over family dispute, in the limits of Piplan police station here on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Asad, 22, resident of Piplan, took poisonous pills after an altercation with his family members over domestic issue.

He was shifted to hospital in critical condition where he died.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

