Youth Commits Suicide In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 02:04 PM

Youth commits suicide in sargodha

A youth committed suicide over domestic issue in the limits of Johrabad station here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over domestic issue in the limits of Johrabad station here on Tuesday.

Police said that Muhammad Ramzan (22) s/o Fateh Muhammad,r/o Botala village,consumed poisonous pills after exchanging harsh words with his family over domestic issue.

He was shifted to hospital in critical condition where he died.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

