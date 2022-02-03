UrduPoint.com

Youth Commits Suicide In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022

Youth commits suicide in sargodha

A youth committed suicide over domestic issues in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali station, a police spokesman said here on Thursday

Police said that Muhammad Qasim, 22, r/o chak 133 NB, consumed poisonous pills after an altercation with his family members over domestic issue.

He was shifted to local hospital in critical condition where he died.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

>