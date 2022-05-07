Youth commits suicide in sargodha

A young man committed suicide over petty issues here in the jurisdiction of Nowshera police station on Saturday

A police spokesman said that Ameer Hassan, resident of kufri village, Khushab, shot himself with a pistol after an altercation with his family over some domestic issues.

He died on the spot, police informed.

Police handed over the body to the family after legal formalities.

Investigation was underway.