Youth commits suicide in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :A youth committed suicide over domestic issues in the jurisdiction of Khushab police station on Friday.

A police spokesman said 17-year-old Muhammad Faisal of Tajpur Shumali took his ownlife after consuming poisonous pills over some domestic issues.

Police handed over the body to the family and started investigation.