Youth Commits Suicide In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):A youth committed suicide by jumping into the canal near Sambrial Sialkot.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 20-year-old unidentified youth was sitting on the bank of canal near railway bridge, Sambrial when he suddenly jumped into the canal.

Rescue 1122 search operation was underway to find the body, said rescue officials.

