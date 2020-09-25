UrduPoint.com
Youth Commits Suicide In Swabi

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 03:55 PM

Youth commits suicide in swabi

A 16-year-old youth ended his own life by consuming poisonous pills here in Gar Yousufi area on Friday morning over a domestic issue

SWABI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) ::A 16-year-old youth ended his own life by consuming poisonous pills here in Gar Yousufi area on Friday morning over a domestic issue.

Swabi police spokesman said the youth named Mahmood Ahmad, son of Abdul Qahar committed suicide by consuming some poisonous pills after quarreling with his father over a domestic issue.

The youth was rushed to hospital but he died on the way,A spokesman said adding that the case was being further investigated.

