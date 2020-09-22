Youth commits suicide in Tharpakar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A young man committed suicide in village Saahoo Saand of Nagarparkar taluka.

According to details 21 years old married man Hoondraaj s/o Jaaloo Meghwar ended his life by hanging himself with a tree. Police handed over the dead body of youth to heirs after completing legal formalities. Reason behind suicide not yet ascertained. Police registered a case and started investigation.