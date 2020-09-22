UrduPoint.com
Youth Commits Suicide In Tharpakar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:10 PM

Youth commits suicide in Tharpakar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A young man committed suicide in village Saahoo Saand of Nagarparkar taluka.

According to details 21 years old married man Hoondraaj s/o Jaaloo Meghwar ended his life by hanging himself with a tree. Police handed over the dead body of youth to heirs after completing legal formalities. Reason behind suicide not yet ascertained. Police registered a case and started investigation.

