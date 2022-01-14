Youth commits suicide in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station

A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Police spokesman said on Friday that 22-year-old Subhan son of Ashiq resident of Aslam Chowk Kokianwala Road got irritated when his family elder reprimanded him over a domestic dispute.

On this issue, he committed suicide by hanging himself with ceiling fan of his room.

The police took body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.