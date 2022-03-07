UrduPoint.com

Youth Commits Suicide In The Area Of Lundianwala Police Station

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Youth commits suicide in the area of Lundianwala police station

A youth has committed suicide in the area of Lundianwala police station, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :A youth has committed suicide in the area of Lundianwala police station, here on Monday.

Police spokesman said that 20-year-old Rafi Ullah resident of Chak 567-GB was busy in playing online game when his family elders reprimanded him and forced him to leave the game.

Over this issue, the youth got dejected and committed suicide by shooting himself in his head.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem and further investigation was under progress.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Suicide Progress Family

Recent Stories

Ukraine rejects 'unacceptable' Russian evacuation ..

Ukraine rejects 'unacceptable' Russian evacuation offer

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister, Tariq Bashir Cheema discuss overal ..

Prime Minister, Tariq Bashir Cheema discuss overall political situation

1 minute ago
 Russia wants "equal rights" in Iran nuclear deal

Russia wants "equal rights" in Iran nuclear deal

1 minute ago
 Cycling: Paris-Nice results and standings

Cycling: Paris-Nice results and standings

1 minute ago
 European leaders oppose banning Russian energy imp ..

European leaders oppose banning Russian energy imports

31 minutes ago
 Neuer returns in Bayern goal to face Salzburg in C ..

Neuer returns in Bayern goal to face Salzburg in Champions League

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>