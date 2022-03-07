Youth commits suicide in the area of Lundianwala police station

A youth has committed suicide in the area of Lundianwala police station, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :A youth has committed suicide in the area of Lundianwala police station, here on Monday.

Police spokesman said that 20-year-old Rafi Ullah resident of Chak 567-GB was busy in playing online game when his family elders reprimanded him and forced him to leave the game.

Over this issue, the youth got dejected and committed suicide by shooting himself in his head.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem and further investigation was under progress.