Youth Commits Suicide Over Blackmailing

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Youth commits suicide over blackmailing

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :A young man committed suicide by swallowing poisonous substance over blackmailing of influential here on Saturday.

According to details 22 years-old Deebo alias Bhaiyo s/o Moti Maalhi ended his life after eating poisonous substance at his homeHe was shifted in critical condition to civil hospital for first aid, Later was being rushed to Hyderabad but succumbed to death before arriving at the Hospital.

According to suicide note, deceased was being harassed by influential which forced him to take extreme step.

