Youth Commits Suicide Over Domestic Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 03:38 PM

Youth commits suicide over domestic dispute

A young boy committed suicide over domestic dispute in Khangarh area on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :A young boy committed suicide over domestic dispute in Khangarh area on Wednesday.

According to details, a 19 years old Muhammad Sajjad resident of Mouza Laang had some domestic issues. On the incident day, he consumed poisonous tablets and his condition went deteriorated and shifted to District headquarters hospital where he died.

