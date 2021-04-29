UrduPoint.com
Youth Commits Suicide Over Domestic Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

Youth commits suicide over domestic dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :A youngster was allegedly committed suicide over domestic issues here on Thursday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Ramzan s/o Manzoor Hussain resident of Basti Sandheela of Khangarh city had a dispute with his family members over some domestic issues.

In fit of disappointment, he swallowed intoxicated pills and committed suicide.

The rescue team reached the spot and shifted him to the hospital but he died on the way to hospital, rescue sources said.

