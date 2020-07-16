UrduPoint.com
Youth Commits Suicide Over Domestic Issue

Thu 16th July 2020

Youth commits suicide over domestic issue

A young man committed suicide over domestic issue in Sillanwali police limits on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :A young man committed suicide over domestic issue in Sillanwali police limits on Thursday.

According to police sources, Mazhar Abbas (25) residence of Lakhowala had some domesticproblems and ended his life by taking poisonous pills at home. Police handed over the bodyto the heirs after autopsy and legal formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

