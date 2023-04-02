UrduPoint.com

Youth Commits Suicide Over Domestic Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Youth commits suicide over domestic issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :A youngster committed suicide by standing in front of a speeding train near Mumtazabad railway crossing here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 22-year-old Fahad Ajmal s/o Ajmal Ali resident of Kachi Abadi Mumtazabad had a dispute with his family over some domestic issues.

On Sunday, in a fit of anger, he committed suicide by standing in front of a speeding train. Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital.

However, railway police and the concerned police station have started investigations into the incident.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Suicide Rescue 1122 Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Annual Investment Meeting tackles global market ch ..

Annual Investment Meeting tackles global market challenges, future investment op ..

10 minutes ago
 President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace meets leaders of religious o ..

55 minutes ago
 Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

1 hour ago
 Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.