Youth commits suicide over domestic issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :A youngster committed suicide by standing in front of a speeding train near Mumtazabad railway crossing here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 22-year-old Fahad Ajmal s/o Ajmal Ali resident of Kachi Abadi Mumtazabad had a dispute with his family over some domestic issues.

On Sunday, in a fit of anger, he committed suicide by standing in front of a speeding train. Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital.

However, railway police and the concerned police station have started investigations into the incident.