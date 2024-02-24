Open Menu

Youth Commits Suicide Over Domestic Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Youth commits suicide over domestic issues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) A youth committed suicide over domestic issues here in the jurisdiction of Kundian police station on Saturday.

Police spokesperson said that Rana Taj had a quarrel with his parents over some domestic issues.

In a frustration condition, he ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling fan at his home.

Police started investigation.

