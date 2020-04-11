Youth commits suicide over domestic issues in Peshawar

The body of a 21-year-old youth was found hanging from a tree after he repeatedly committed suicide in Behlola area of Chrsadda district on Saturda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The body of a 21-year-old youth was found hanging from a tree after he repeatedly committed suicide in Behlola area of Chrsadda district on Saturday.

Police said the youth identified as Ehsan Ullah son of Rahim Shah a laborer by profession had some frequent domestic issues and angrily went out of the house on Friday evening.

On Saturday his lifeless body was found hanging from a tree in Saro Shah area.

Police shifted his body to THQ Takhtbai for medico-legal formalities and registered a case.