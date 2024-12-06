Youth Commits Suicide Over Forced Marriage Issue
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A youth committed suicide over his upcoming forced marriage in Saddar Jaranwala police limits.
A police spokesman said here on Friday that a 28-year-old youth of Chak No.58-GB got dejected when his family members forced him to marry according to their will.
Over this issue, the youth allegedly ended his life by hanging himself with a rope few days ahead of his forced marriage.
The police took the body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation is under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 once again
Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow
Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony
IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest
Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..
Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bike rally arranged for women empowerment awareness2 minutes ago
-
CDA charts path to electric mobility3 minutes ago
-
Hamza for banning on 4-stroke petrol rickshaws to prevent pollution12 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister reviews progress on new Peshawar valley project12 minutes ago
-
Final of Metropolitan Football Cup 2024 on Dec 722 minutes ago
-
TDCP sets up information desk at Lahore airport23 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University to Host Thar Festival in February 202532 minutes ago
-
Establishment Division promotes 1,875 officers, abolishes 61 posts in efficiency drive, Senate body ..33 minutes ago
-
CTO reviews facilities at Soan Garden Khidmat Markaz42 minutes ago
-
KP government prioritising health and education despite challenges: Advisor Health KP42 minutes ago
-
Rights given to women by Islam cannot be imagined in West: Samina43 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt focused on capacity building to combat infectious diseases: Kh Salman52 minutes ago