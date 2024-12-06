Open Menu

Youth Commits Suicide Over Forced Marriage Issue

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Youth commits suicide over forced marriage issue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A youth committed suicide over his upcoming forced marriage in Saddar Jaranwala police limits.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that a 28-year-old youth of Chak No.58-GB got dejected when his family members forced him to marry according to their will.

Over this issue, the youth allegedly ended his life by hanging himself with a rope few days ahead of his forced marriage.

The police took the body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation is under progress, he added.

