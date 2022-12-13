UrduPoint.com

Youth Commits Suicide Over Minor Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 09:57 PM

A youth committed a suicide by shooting himself after minor quarrel with his father in city's suburb area, Kachi Paki here on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that Shahzad had a minor quarrel with his father, Allah Yar, a resident of Adda Kachi Paki.

In a fit of anger, he went to home and shot himself by his pistol, the deceased was then rushed to nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the spokesman added.

