Youth commits suicide over not getting mobile phone

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) A youth committed suicide over not getting a mobile phone in the Daira Deen Panah area.

According to details, a 16-year-old youngster named Ajmal wanted to get a mobile phone, but his family refused to give him one. On which he consumed poisonous pills.

The boy was shifted to district headquarters hospital Kot Addu, and doctors referred him to Nishtar hospital Multan, but the kid lost his life in the hospital.