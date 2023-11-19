Open Menu

Youth Commits Suicide Over Not Getting Mobile Phone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Youth commits suicide over not getting mobile phone

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) A youth committed suicide over not getting a mobile phone in the Daira Deen Panah area.

According to details, a 16-year-old youngster named Ajmal wanted to get a mobile phone, but his family refused to give him one. On which he consumed poisonous pills.

The boy was shifted to district headquarters hospital Kot Addu, and doctors referred him to Nishtar hospital Multan, but the kid lost his life in the hospital.

Related Topics

Multan Mobile Suicide Kot Addu Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

2 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

17 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

18 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

18 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

19 hours ago
Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

20 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

20 hours ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

21 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

21 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

24 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan