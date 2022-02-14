UrduPoint.com

Youth Commits Suicide Over Rejection Of Marriage Proposal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 02:07 PM

Youth commits suicide over rejection of marriage proposal

A youth committed suicide after his marriage proposal was rejected by his paramour in the area of Jaranwala police station on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :A youth committed suicide after his marriage proposal was rejected by his paramour in the area of Jaranwala police station on Monday.

Police said that Mehboob Adeel (30) r/o Aftab Town shot in his head when his paramour refused marriage proposal.He was shifted to hospital in serious condition but he died.

The police handed over the body to the heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Marriage Died Suicide Jaranwala

Recent Stories

Committee of Global Media Congress reviews plans

Committee of Global Media Congress reviews plans

24 minutes ago
 Jaffar Magsi wins 17th Cholistan Desert Rally

Jaffar Magsi wins 17th Cholistan Desert Rally

23 seconds ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.03 mln: Africa CDC ..

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.03 mln: Africa CDC

2 minutes ago
 Belarusian President Announces Meeting With Putin ..

Belarusian President Announces Meeting With Putin In Near Future - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani athlete enjoys world-class facilities at ..

Pakistani athlete enjoys world-class facilities at Beijing Olympic Village

9 minutes ago
 Knee woes out of mind as Goggia eyes Olympic downh ..

Knee woes out of mind as Goggia eyes Olympic downhill defence

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>