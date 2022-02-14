Youth commits suicide over rejection of marriage proposal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :A youth committed suicide after his marriage proposal was rejected by his paramour in the area of Jaranwala police station on Monday.

Police said that Mehboob Adeel (30) r/o Aftab Town shot in his head when his paramour refused marriage proposal.He was shifted to hospital in serious condition but he died.

The police handed over the body to the heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.