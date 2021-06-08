Youth Complex with multiple facilities to be constructed in KP: Kamran

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khaber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Higher Education, Kamran Khan Bangash on Tuesday said a youth complex would be established with multiple facilities in Peshawar.

While talking to the media men here during a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between Youth Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and District Administration, Peshawar, Bangash said youth complex was aimed to provide guidance to youth on how to get loans for small business besides other multiple facilities.

He said Peshawar Youth Complex and Youth Center would be constructed soon.

He said the Peshawar Youth Complex would have facilities for organizing healthy activities for the youth including E-Gaming Center, Incubation Center for Youth in Jawan Center where training would be given to start new businesses.

There would be a research and documentation center for youth development, educational activities and much more, Kamran informed.

He said an art hall of 200 people for training sessions, workshops and conferences would also be constructed in the said Youth Complex.

The Peshawar Youth Complex was aimed to provide healthy activities and a better environment, Kamran Khan said.

He said the provincial government has taken many steps for youth development and the future of the youth was bright, as the government had launched a number of projects for the growth and development of youth through science and technology-based education and training.

The provincial government has taken revolutionary steps for the provision of better job and business opportunities to the skilled youth in the province, he said.

Kamran Bangash said youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have always exhibited passion, motivation and steadfastness in all fields of life and they would continue to do so in the years to come.