MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Youth Conference at Women's University Bagh, organized by the Institute of Dialogue, Development and Diplomatic Studies (IDDDs) in collaboration with CISSRA focused on the complexities of the Kashmir conflict under the theme "Indian Military Invasion, Aggression and Illegal Occupation."

According to the Dr. Waleed Rasool, Director of IDDDs and a keynote speaker, presented a research study on India's political strategies since 1947.

He argued that India's military presence in Kashmir is driven by land-centric motives, prioritizing control over the territory rather than the welfare of the local population.

The conference featured prominent speakers and academics who provided diverse perspectives on both historical and contemporary challenges in the region.

Prof. Dr. Hameed Peerzada, Vice-Chancellor of the university welcomed delegates, faculty and students emphasizing the importance of academic efforts in clarifying contested narratives.

He highlighted that the Kashmir issue affects 12 million people whose future relies on peace and stability.

Mr. Zaffar Iqbal, Additional Registrar stressed the need to understand India's diplomatic tactics to avoid international mediation.

He noted that while the pace of progress may differ, a clear direction is essential for Kashmir's aspirations.

Dr. Shahid, Head of the International Relations Department, highlighted the critical role of youth in the Kashmiri movement and encouraged them to stay updated on regional and global issues.

The conference concluded with awards for top paper presenters, recognizing their contributions to understanding the complex dimensions of the Kashmir dispute.

APP/mwa/378