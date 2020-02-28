UrduPoint.com
Youth Conference Held For Students, Lawmakers' Interaction

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:37 PM

Young Parliamentarians' Forum Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration Strengthening Legislative and Electoral Processes (SELP), a program of UNDP, here Friday organized a two-day conference titled 'Provincial Youth Engagement Conference (PYEC)' at a hotel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Young Parliamentarians' Forum Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration Strengthening Legislative and Electoral Processes (SELP), a program of UNDP, here Friday organized a two-day conference titled 'Provincial Youth Engagement Conference (PYEC)' at a hotel.

The main objective of the conference was to create 'a youth-led open space' for young students to interact with lawmakers to understand role and functions of legislature and to give input in the strategic plan of forum The participants were engaged in group exercises and panel discussions to identify issues and challenges about education, employment and engagement. The issues and recommendation from the students shall then be considered and incorporated into the Strategic Plan of the Young Parliamentarians' Forum.

The PYC was attended by 60 students from ten public universities across the province.

Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mehmood Jan was the chief guest while other attendee were included Minister for Information Technology Shaukat Yousafzai, Minister for Local Governance Kamran Bangash, Special Advisor to Higher Education Khaliqur Rehman, Convener SDGs Arif Ahmedzai, Chairperson Standing Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education Taj Muhammad, Deputy Convener Young Parliamentary Forum Ms Madiha Nisar and other MPAs including Salah-ud-Din Mohmand, Fakhar Jehan, Faisal Zeb.

