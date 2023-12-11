Open Menu

Youth Conference Held To Mark Human Rights Day

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 05:35 PM

Youth conference held to mark Human Rights Day

The Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HRMA) Department, in collaboration with a welfare organization, Bargad, organised a youth conference to mark International Human Rights Day here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HRMA) Department, in collaboration with a welfare organization, Bargad, organised a youth conference to mark International Human Rights Day here on Monday.

Distinguished figures such as HRMA Secretary Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Akbar, Women Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali Khan and former Vice-Chancellor University of Home Economics Prof. Dr. Kanwal Amin, Punjab University Prof. Ashok Kumar and Director Environment Ambar Jabeen addressed the conference.

HRMA Secretary Dr Shoaib Akbar delivered the welcoming speech, expressing concern about the human rights situation in Held Kashmir and Palestine. He emphasized the need for everyone, including government institutions and members of civil society, to play a role in safeguarding human rights. "Special legislation has been made to ensure the protection of human rights," he said and appealed to the global community to play a role in protecting the rights of every human.

Punjab Ombudsperson Nabila Hakim Ali Khan stressed the importance of ensuring women's rights and encouraged reporting any violation to local authorities or the Women Ombudsperson Secretariat. She said that every possible measure were being taken to ensure women rights in the province, adding, “No one should be allowed to deprive you (women) of your rights.

If you don't get property inheritance rights, report to the Women Ombudsman Secretariat.”

Executive Director of Bargad, Sabeenha Shahin, shed light on 16-day activism against gender-based violence, an annual initiative under the leadership of the International Society. She highlighted the global campaign against violence against women, starting from Nov 25 and concluding on Human Rights Day, Dec 10.

The conference featured panel discussions on building peace and human right issues among youths and addressing environmental pollution and human rights violations. All speakers acknowledged the efforts of the Punjab government and recommended further steps for improvement.

A documentary film on human rights protection was also presented by the HRMA department, and shields were awarded to community members in recognition of their contributions.

Award recipients included PU Assistant Professor Ashok Kumar, Bargad Program Officer Rabiha Dar, Rafat, Jessica Elias from LUMS and Zanaiya Choudhry representing the transgender community.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Palestine Government Of Punjab Punjab Civil Society Lahore University Of Management Sciences Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Energy Minister, Azerbaijan envoy discuss bilatera ..

Energy Minister, Azerbaijan envoy discuss bilateral ties

26 seconds ago
 Pakistan women team eying to repeat heroics of T20 ..

Pakistan women team eying to repeat heroics of T20I series

44 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 02 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 02 paisa against Dollar

29 seconds ago
 The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the ..

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the Need for a Ceasefire in Gaza ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test chal ..

Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test challenge

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Region ..

Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Regional Government Communication

3 hours ago
Markets mixed ahead of US inflation data, Fed deci ..

Markets mixed ahead of US inflation data, Fed decision

31 seconds ago
 Pakistan women look to continue winning ways in OD ..

Pakistan women look to continue winning ways in ODI series

12 seconds ago
 Yen falls 1pc versus dollar as Bank of Japan tight ..

Yen falls 1pc versus dollar as Bank of Japan tightening bets fade

14 seconds ago
 The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sa ..

The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sale in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Yen falls 1pc versus dollar as Bank of Japan tight ..

Yen falls 1pc versus dollar as Bank of Japan tightening bets fade

15 seconds ago
 ADB approves $155 mln to help boost Pakistan women ..

ADB approves $155 mln to help boost Pakistan women’s access to finance

17 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan