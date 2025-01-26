Youth conference on “21st century youth problems and their solutions” to begin in Karachi on Jan 31

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Sindh sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar has said that the Youth Affairs Department will organize a three-day youth conference in Karachi under the title “21st century youth problems and their solutions”, to collect suggestions from all stakeholders .

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, the conference will continue from January 31 to February 2 at the Youth Club Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi.

Around 11 different sessions will be held during the conference scheduled to begin at 3 pm on January 31 and will be inaugurated by the Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar.

This conference will discuss education, employment, technology, social change, and the role of youth in the development of Sindh.

In addition, the youth conference will include musical and Mach Kacheri programs as well as a tour of historical places in Karachi.