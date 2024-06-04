Youth Convention Held In Sindh University Campus
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 07:56 PM
A Youth convention was organized by Fafan, Takleeq Foundation and Mehran Welfare Trust Larkana in association with University of Larkana at Sindh University campus on Tuesday
Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Faiz Muhammad Shaikh, Chairman of Mehran Welfare Trust Panjal Khan Sangi, writer Prof. Jam Jamali, students Fayyaz Hussain Sangi and others also participated in the convention.
Addressing the convention, the students demanded of the concerned quarters that youth policy should be made by increasing education budget, number of vehicles for the university, installing air-conditioning in the classrooms with new furniture besides reducing load shedding during exams.
Chairman Mehran Welfare Trust Panjal Khan Sangi said that there was a good discussion with the students in which they have expressed their opinions and pointed out the problems being faced by them.
He assured that the genuine demands of the students will be submitted to the Sindh government for early resolution.
