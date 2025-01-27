Youth Council formed under PM’s special instructions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Prime Minister Youth Council has been established under the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with its oath-taking ceremony scheduled for tomorrow.

According to a private news channel, the council will play a pivotal role in drafting Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Policy.

A total of 100 young individuals from across Pakistan and 13 Pakistani youth from around the world have been selected for the council.

The Commonwealth Asia Youth Summit and the Asia Regional Youth Ministers Meeting are also being held today as part of this initiative.

Members of the Youth Council will act as advisors to the Prime Minister in policy-making. The oath-taking ceremony, to be held on January 28, will be administered by the Prime Minister himself.

Additionally, the council will introduce Climate Champions and confer Youth Excellence Awards. Members will also actively participate in various academic and practical activities under the council's banner.