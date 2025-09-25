Youth Council Pakistan honors young rising stars with leadership awards

Youth Council Pakistan, on Thursday, honoured young rising stars with leadership awards in recognition of outstanding performance in different fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Youth Council Pakistan, on Thursday, honoured young rising stars with leadership awards in recognition of outstanding performance in different fields.

A colorful and dignified ceremony of the International Youth Leadership Fellowship Rising Stars Awards 2025 was organised at the National Press Club, Islamabad, celebrating the contributions of young leaders from across the country.

The event recognized outstanding services rendered by youth under the banner of Youth Council Pakistan over the past three years.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader and Prime Minister’s Coordinator, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, attended the ceremony as the chief guest and lauded the efforts of the award recipients, said a press release.

The Young Leader Award 2025 was presented to rising stars for their exemplary achievements and dedication to advancing the mission of youth empowerment.

Among the selected fellows of the International Youth Leadership Fellowship included Hamna Kamran Janjua, Tanveer Ahmed Zia, Aitzaz Ahmed Khan, Shahzad Hussain, Iqra Zulfiqar, Bushra Akram, Danish Nawaz, Umme Farwa, and Inam Zeb.

The Young Leader Award was also awarded to youth who actively contributed to the organization’s initiatives over the last three years, including Shirin Akram, Dare Shehwar, Aiman Ishtiaq, Rimsha Shaukat, Daniyal Kolachi, Muhammad Muneeb Al-Ghani, Haq Nawaz, Mehtab Ahmed, Fahad Saleem, Ali Owain Janjua, Hafsa Nawaz, Kashf Atta, Saad Hussain, Sofia Khan, Wajid Ali, Javeria Mahmood, Muhammad Pervez, Muhammad Muqim Abbasi, Atika Amjad, Mirza Saad Baig, Raana Khan, Abdullah Khan, Rehan Khan, Talha Khan, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Taimur Qureshi, Aitzaz Ahmed Khan, and Sibgha Waheed.

In addition, the Young Leader Award 2025 for Cabinet Members was presented to dynamic leaders who played a key role in the cabinet of Youth Council Pakistan. Recipients included Malaika Noor, Aiman Ishtiaq, Adil Khan, Syed Ehtesham-ul-Haq, Sara Nawaz, and Shahzad Hassi.

The ceremony highlighted the importance of youth leadership, community service, and national development, encouraging young Pakistanis to continue shaping a brighter future.