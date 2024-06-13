Youth create awareness about climate change through creative work.

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) AJK State Branch, in collaboration with the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), here on Thursday organized a thought-provoking painting competition, with the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The event featured twelve talented students from UAJK's Art and Design Department, who creatively expressed the impacts of climate change on communities through their artwork.

The painting competition aimed to raise awareness about the devastating effects of climate change, such as rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and displacement, which disproportionately affect vulnerable populations. The winning artworks by Ms. Sofia Yousaf (1st Position), Ms. Mahrukh (2nd Position), and Ms. Mahnoor Kamal (3rd Position) poignantly depicted the human cost of climate change and underscored the need for humanitarian action. Their art highlighted the importance of interventions like disaster risk reduction, emergency response, and community resilience building.

The event was held under the theme of World Red Cross Red Crescent Day 2024, "Keeping Humanity Alive."

Ms. Gulzar Fatima, Secretary PRCS AJK State Branch, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In her address, she commended the students for their dedication and creativity in highlighting the critical issue of climate change through their artwork.

She further emphasized the importance of collective efforts in addressing climate change and its impacts on vulnerable communities.

"Climate change resulting from climate-induced disasters is a stark reality that millions of people face worldwide. It is imperative that we, as global citizens, take proactive measures to address these challenges and mitigate their adverse effects," she added. Ms. Fatima also highlighted that the effects of climate change were becoming increasingly evident, and their impacts on vulnerable communities could not be overstated.

"The Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK State Branch extends its gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for their invaluable support in making this event a success," she said.

At the end of the concluding ceremony, Ms. Gulzar Fatima presented each participating student with a certificate of appreciation, acknowledging their commitment to using art as a medium for social awareness and activism.

The event was also attended by faculty members of the Art & Design Department of UAJK, Dr. Rizwana (Training Officer of PRCS Sindh Branch), Program and Disaster Management Manager Naveed Awan, Program Coordinator First Aid Yasir Josh, Communication Officer Adnan Qureshi, and volunteers of PRCS AJK.