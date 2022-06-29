Youth crushed to death

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :A youth killed by a speedy trailer on Muzaffargarh-Alipur road near Rohilan Walli area.

According to rescue control room, accident occurred due to over speeding and negligence of both trailer and motorbike.

Driver of the vehicle escaped the scene.

Dead body of the victim identified as Muhammad Saiful, son of Rasool Bukhsh was shifted to Rohilan Walli hospital.