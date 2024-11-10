Open Menu

Youth Crushed To Death

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Youth crushed to death

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) A youth was crushed to death under the wheels of a van near Layyah on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, Mohsin Utera was walking along the road in Nawan

Kot locality when a recklessly driven van ran him over and he died on the spot.

The rescue volunteers reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital.

Police have taken the van into custody and started investigation.

The van driver fled the scene.

APP/shn/thh

