Youth crushed to death

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A young man, sleeping on a roadside died when a truck loaded with sacks of potatoes overturned on him here on Wednesday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the tragic incident occurred at the truck terminal near Qureshi Mor.

Upon receiving the emergency call, Rescue 1122 teams promptly arrived at the scene and retrieved the body.

The deceased has been identified as Imran Khan, son of Qalam Khan.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body to the hospital.

APP/slm