Youth Crushed To Death

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 02:34 PM

Youth crushed to death

A motorcyclist was crushed to death after a speedy truck ran over him near 31 DK native village of Hujra Shah Muqeem

Hujra Shah Muqeem (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) A motorcyclist was crushed to death after a speedy truck ran over him near 31 DK native village of Hujra Shah Muqeem.The victim identified as Azhar Ali was on his way while riding a motorcycle when a mini garbage truck ran over him near 31 DK native village of Hujra Shah Muqeem.

As a result he died on the spot.Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

