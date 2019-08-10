Youth crushed to death

(@imziishan)

A motorcyclist was crushed to death after a speedy truck ran over him near 31 DK native village of Hujra Shah Muqeem

Hujra Shah Muqeem (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) A motorcyclist was crushed to death after a speedy truck ran over him near 31 DK native village of Hujra Shah Muqeem.The victim identified as Azhar Ali was on his way while riding a motorcycle when a mini garbage truck ran over him near 31 DK native village of Hujra Shah Muqeem.

As a result he died on the spot.Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.