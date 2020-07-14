Youth crushed to death, another injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :A youngster was crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between truck and a loader vehicle at Chowk Permit on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Irfan and Rashid were returning home after loading vegetables from the vegetable market on a loader vehicle.

All of a sudden, a speeding truck collided with their vehicle at Alipur road near Chowk Permit, about nine kilometer away from city.

Resultantly, Irfan died at the spot while Rashid sustained serious injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured THQ Hospital.

However, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident after taking truck into custody while driver of the truck managed to escape from the scene.