UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Crushed To Death, Another Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 10:38 PM

Youth crushed to death, another injured

A youngster was crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between truck and a loader vehicle at Chowk Permit on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :A youngster was crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between truck and a loader vehicle at Chowk Permit on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Irfan and Rashid were returning home after loading vegetables from the vegetable market on a loader vehicle.

All of a sudden, a speeding truck collided with their vehicle at Alipur road near Chowk Permit, about nine kilometer away from city.

Resultantly, Irfan died at the spot while Rashid sustained serious injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured THQ Hospital.

However, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident after taking truck into custody while driver of the truck managed to escape from the scene.

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Road Vehicle Died Rashid Alipur Rescue 1122 Market All From

Recent Stories

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

40 minutes ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

55 minutes ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

55 minutes ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

1 hour ago

UAE explores cooperation and investment opportunit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.