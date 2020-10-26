Youth crushed to death, another injured in road mishap

A youngster was crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between motorcycle and truck near vegetable market here Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :A youngster was crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between motorcycle and truck near vegetable market here Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, a youngster namely Zohaib resident of Khangarh was going to the market on motorcycle along with his friend when a speeding bus collided with the motorcycle near Vegetable market.

As a result, they both sustained serious injuries and were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital where Zohaib succumbed to injuries while his friend was under treatment.

Khangarh police reached the spot and took the bus into custody and started the investigations into the incident, however, the driver of the bus managed to escape the scene.