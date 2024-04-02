Youth Crushed To Death, Brother Injured
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A youth was crushed to death by trailer after slipping into the wheels while his brother suffered injuries near Sanawan Mor of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, police said.
The motorcyclist Sultan, 26, son of Ghulam Farid, resident of chuk no. 583/TDA of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed slipped before the front wheels of the vehicle when his bike slid from nearby stones laid for road construction.
His brother, Muhammad Rehman, 24, sitting at rear of the bike received multiple injuries after hitting with the vehicle but was fortunately saved in the accident.
Both of the deceased and injured were shifted to THQ hospital.
The City Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police registered case and launched the formal enquiry.
The driver escaped the scene along with his vehicle. Initial investigation said that the accident caused by negligence and over-speeding of the driver.
