Youth Crushed To Death By Train In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 09:21 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :A youth was crushed to death beneath a train in the area of Rodala Road police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that 20-year-old Ali Shan was crossing the railway track near Chak 281/G-B when a train hit him.

As a result, Ali Shan received injuries and died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

