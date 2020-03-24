Youth Crushed To Death By Train In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 09:21 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :A youth was crushed to death beneath a train in the area of Rodala Road police station.
Police spokesman said on Tuesday that 20-year-old Ali Shan was crossing the railway track near Chak 281/G-B when a train hit him.
As a result, Ali Shan received injuries and died on the spot.
The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.