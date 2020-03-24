Youth crushed to death by train in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :A youth was crushed to death beneath a train in the area of Rodala Road police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that 20-year-old Ali Shan was crossing the railway track near Chak 281/G-B when a train hit him.

As a result, Ali Shan received injuries and died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.