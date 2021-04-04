Youth crushed to death in road accident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :A youngster was crushed to death in a collision between trailer and motorcycle near Peerowaal here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, one Ahsan resident of Khanewal city was returning home from market on motorcycle when a speeding trailer hit his motorcycle.

As a result, the victims died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 officials shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital Khanewal while police have started investigations into the incident after taking the trailer into custody.