Youth crushed to death in road mishap

A young motorcyclist was crushed to death in a collision between motorcycle and truck here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :A young motorcyclist was crushed to death in a collision between motorcycle and truck here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Liaqat resident of Aludewali Qasba Rohilanwali was returning home from market on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, a speeding truck collided with the motorcycle near Romi Factory.

Resultantly, Liaqat sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Rohilanwali hospital.

Police have started the investigations after taking the truck into custody, however, driver managed to escape from the scene.