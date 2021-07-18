Youth crushed to death in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :A youngster was crushed to death in a collision between a motorcycle and a speeding mini-truck at Head Kalu near Karamdaad Qureshi here on Sunday.

According to rescue 1122 sources, 36-year old Muhammad Afzal s/o Abdul Rehman Warraich resident of Basti Gohar Jangla was returning home from his shop situated at Qasba Gujrat on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, a speeding mini-truck loaded with mangoes hit the motorcycle. The youngster sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue officials shifted the body to the hospital and handed over three mobile phones, cash Rs 21,750 and other documents of the deceased to the heirs.

However, the police concerned reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident while the truck driver managed to escape from the scene.