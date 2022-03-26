Youth-Death in sargodha

A 20-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Joharabad police limits on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :A 20-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Joharabad police limits on Saturday.

The police said Shahroze Khan, a resident of Satellite Town, was going back to home on his motorcycle from college, when a speeding oil-tanker hit him from behind near Wapda office.

As a result, he died on-the-spot while the driver fled the scene. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.