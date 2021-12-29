Youth delegation calls on Dr Nafeesa

Members of Khairpur Youth Council belonging to various talukas called on Member National Assembly (MNA), Dr Nafeesa Shah and apprised her about the progress of ongoing uplift projects and development problems of their respective areas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Members of Khairpur Youth Council belonging to various talukas called on Member National Assembly (MNA), Dr Nafeesa Shah and apprised her about the progress of ongoing uplift projects and development problems of their respective areas.

Talking to the youth delegation, she said a large number of poor people were benefiting from the welfare programmes of Sindh government. He said that billions of rupees were being spent on the province's development especially less developed areas.

She said the elected representatives should pay attention to resolve the masses' problems and play their effective role for the timely and transparent execution of development schemes.