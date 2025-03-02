Open Menu

Youth Delegation Of ISYD, ITA Discuss Empowerment, Social Change With Governor Kundi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Youth delegation of ISYD, ITA discuss empowerment, social change with Governor Kundi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) A youth delegation from the Institute for Social and Youth Development (ISYD) and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) held a meeting with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, hosted by

(PPP).

The discussion centered on youth empowerment, social change, and strengthening collaborations to expand youth-led initiatives in KP.

The delegation was led by Joshua Dilawar, a social activist and highlighted their work in addressing critical social challenges, including gender-based violence (GBV), social cohesion, peacebuilding, women’s empowerment, digital literacy, and climate action.

They shared insights on how young people are leveraging technology, startups, fashion, arts, and culture to drive meaningful change.

The discussion focused on the role of artistic mediums such as theatre, storytelling, and digital art in challenging societal taboos and fostering positive behavioral change.

ISYD presented its innovative methodology for using creative expression to educate and inspire communities, while ITA showcased its impactful work under the Aawaz-II, PLP, and Young Omang programs, aimed at strengthening youth and community engagement.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed his admiration for the dedication and efforts of youth-led organizations, recognizing their critical role in shaping a progressive society.

He emphasized the vast potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s young population, particularly in technology-driven initiatives, and assured his full support in facilitating future collaborations.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a significant youth bulge with immense talent. We must invest and trust in them to create a stronger, more empowered Pakistan,” he stated.

Ex-MPA Sania Kamran commended the relentless efforts of all the delegation members in advocating for social change. She reaffirmed her commitment to supporting initiatives that promote youth leadership, women’s empowerment, interfaith harmony, and social cohesion.

The meeting concluded on a positive note with a group photo and a token of appreciation presented to the Governor.

This engagement marks a significant step towards strengthening partnerships between youth-led organizations and the KP government, paving the way for impactful, long-term change in Pakistan’s youth and social development landscape.

