Youth Delegation Of ISYD, ITA Discuss Empowerment, Social Change With Governor Kundi
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) A youth delegation from the Institute for Social and Youth Development (ISYD) and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) held a meeting with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, hosted by
(PPP).
The discussion centered on youth empowerment, social change, and strengthening collaborations to expand youth-led initiatives in KP.
The delegation was led by Joshua Dilawar, a social activist and highlighted their work in addressing critical social challenges, including gender-based violence (GBV), social cohesion, peacebuilding, women’s empowerment, digital literacy, and climate action.
They shared insights on how young people are leveraging technology, startups, fashion, arts, and culture to drive meaningful change.
The discussion focused on the role of artistic mediums such as theatre, storytelling, and digital art in challenging societal taboos and fostering positive behavioral change.
ISYD presented its innovative methodology for using creative expression to educate and inspire communities, while ITA showcased its impactful work under the Aawaz-II, PLP, and Young Omang programs, aimed at strengthening youth and community engagement.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed his admiration for the dedication and efforts of youth-led organizations, recognizing their critical role in shaping a progressive society.
He emphasized the vast potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s young population, particularly in technology-driven initiatives, and assured his full support in facilitating future collaborations.
“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a significant youth bulge with immense talent. We must invest and trust in them to create a stronger, more empowered Pakistan,” he stated.
Ex-MPA Sania Kamran commended the relentless efforts of all the delegation members in advocating for social change. She reaffirmed her commitment to supporting initiatives that promote youth leadership, women’s empowerment, interfaith harmony, and social cohesion.
The meeting concluded on a positive note with a group photo and a token of appreciation presented to the Governor.
This engagement marks a significant step towards strengthening partnerships between youth-led organizations and the KP government, paving the way for impactful, long-term change in Pakistan’s youth and social development landscape.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat
Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits
Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign
'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic
Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS
Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin ensures price control during Ramazan in Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
IESCO assures uninterrupted power supply during Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Youth delegation of ISYD, ITA discuss empowerment, social change with Governor Kundi6 minutes ago
-
Wheelchairs, relief cheques distributed among special persons in Tank26 minutes ago
-
PBM to distribute five mln meals during Ramzan, MD Bait-ul-Mal unveils26 minutes ago
-
NIRC resolves 80% backlog in 3 months with video hearings; expands nationwide36 minutes ago
-
Development initiatives take center stage in Tehsil Lower Tanawal meeting36 minutes ago
-
Ali Shekhani, Zafar Abbas call on Sindh Governor46 minutes ago
-
Hindu pilgrims return to India after celebrating Maha Shivratri in Pakistan46 minutes ago
-
8 dead, 1455 injured in 1268 RTCs in Punjab46 minutes ago
-
KP's people laud PM's Ramazan relief package46 minutes ago
-
Economic hardships hinder Transgender community from fully embracing Ramzan’s spiritual essence56 minutes ago