Youth Delegation Visits CCPO

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) A delegation of youths visited the Capital City Police Office on Saturday.

The delegation was briefed about the organizational structure, professional training, performance and responsibilities of Lahore police.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Saddique Kamyana, while talking to the delegation, said that under the Friends of Police programme, students from universities and educational institutions were being provided with an internship opportunity in the police department. He said that under the internship programme, young people were given an opportunity to work with police in various fields so that they could understand its working.

