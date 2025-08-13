ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A delegation of the Youth Alliance for Peace and Development visited the National Assembly of Pakistan, Parliament House, with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Tribal Affairs and Member of National Assembly (MNA) and Minister of State, Mubarak Zeb Khan.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the delegation paid tribute to the Minister of State for his unwavering support for the youth, especially those of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw.

They also praised the Member of the National Assembly for raising his voice strongly on the urgent issues and unpleasant situation in Bajaur.