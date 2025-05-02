Youth Demand Higher Taxes On Tobacco Products In The 2025–26 Budget
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Youth are urging the government to impose higher taxes on tobacco products in the upcoming Federal Budget 2025–26, calling on policymakers to take decisive action to protect public health and reduce youth smoking rates. This appeal was made during an event organized by the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC), in collaboration with the Punjab Group of Colleges, to launch a month-long awareness campaign aimed at exposing the tactics of the tobacco and nicotine industry. The campaign, titled "Youth Against Tobacco: Healthy Generation – Stronger Economy," was officially launched on Friday at Punjab College,said in a Press Release issued here on Friday.
Youth advocates emphasized the urgent need for stronger fiscal measures against tobacco, which remains a major contributor to disease and economic strain in the country. They argued that increased taxation is a globally recommended strategy to reduce tobacco consumption, especially among young people.
Youth advocates delivered a poignant message, highlighting tobacco consumption as the biggest threat to the youth of Pakistan, declaring, "Tobacco not only steals our health but also our future. We must unite to protect our youth from this menace.
"
Dr. Khalil Ahmad Program Manager at SPARC said children and youth are the most vulnerable target of the tobacco industry. “Raising tobacco taxes will not only save lives but also reduce the economic burden on our healthcare system.”
Ms. Khalida Ahmad, Member board of Directors SAPRC emphasized the urgent need to empower youth for a healthier generation and its direct impact on the economy, stating, "Empowering our youth for a healthier future is not just a moral imperative; it's an economic necessity."
Ch. Muhammad Akram, Director of Punjab Group of Colleges, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, emphasized the pivotal role of academic institutions, stating, "Educational institutions must lead the charge against tobacco consumption, shaping healthier habits and brighter futures for our students."
Throughout the campaign, youth will actively participate in anti-tobacco initiatives for the entire month, rather than limiting their efforts to a single day. Their involvement will include forming awareness clubs, attending sensitization sessions, taking part in speech competitions, designing posters, running social media campaigns, and producing video messages—all culminating in a grand celebration of World No-Tobacco Day on May 31, 2025.
