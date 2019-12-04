UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Deptt Organizes Programme On Personality Nourishment Of Youth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 07:18 PM

Youth deptt organizes programme on personality nourishment of youth

The Youth department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday organized a programme on personality nourishment of youth here at government high school Sangolai Payeen Tehsil Balambat with Deputy Commissioner as the chief guest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Youth department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday organized a programme on personality nourishment of youth here at government high school Sangolai Payeen Tehsil Balambat with Deputy Commissioner as the chief guest.

The salient feature of the programme were display of books and awareness about books reading culture, session on career counseling, awareness session on physical fitness, balance diet, session on psychological counseling, sessions on political awareness, active citizenship and leadership skill and promotion of sportsmanship.

Addressing on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner stated that such like events in the government run schools will boost the potential skill and will help them in their future career.

The students and teachers demanded that such event should be arranged in future on regular basis to polish the talent of students.

The DC directed the District Youth Officer to arrange similar initiative in other government run schools of the district.

District Youth Officer Izhar ud Din said the initiative was taken on special directives of Deputy Commissioner. He also briefed the forum about the responsibilities and function of the Youth Department.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reading Balambat Citizenship Event Government

Recent Stories

Manzoor and Shakeel reel off hundreds in Sindh fig ..

7 minutes ago

Central Punjab consolidate birth in final

20 minutes ago

FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Supports “Women ..

44 minutes ago

MoI&#039;s Security Qualifications Center certifie ..

46 minutes ago

AquaChemie to set up AED150 million chemical termi ..

2 hours ago

Late strikes give Northern advantage on action-pac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.