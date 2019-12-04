Youth deptt organizes programme on personality nourishment of youth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Youth department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday organized a programme on personality nourishment of youth here at government high school Sangolai Payeen Tehsil Balambat with Deputy Commissioner as the chief guest.

The salient feature of the programme were display of books and awareness about books reading culture, session on career counseling, awareness session on physical fitness, balance diet, session on psychological counseling, sessions on political awareness, active citizenship and leadership skill and promotion of sportsmanship.

Addressing on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner stated that such like events in the government run schools will boost the potential skill and will help them in their future career.

The students and teachers demanded that such event should be arranged in future on regular basis to polish the talent of students.

The DC directed the District Youth Officer to arrange similar initiative in other government run schools of the district.

District Youth Officer Izhar ud Din said the initiative was taken on special directives of Deputy Commissioner. He also briefed the forum about the responsibilities and function of the Youth Department.