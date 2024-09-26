Youth Development Center at AUST celebrates student achievements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Youth Development Center (YDC) at Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Thursday hosted a ceremony to honor the remarkable achievements of its students across various domains. The event underscored the significant contributions of AUST students at both national and provincial levels.

A highlight of the ceremony was the National Youth Heroes Award, where three AUST students were recognized among 15 recipients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The awards were presented by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Chief of Army Staff, emphasizing the importance of these accomplishments.

Additionally, two AUST students were selected to represent the YDC on a national platform, one of only three YDCs invited from across the country. They had the unique opportunity to meet the Prime Minister and the Chairman of the Higher education Commission.

The Green Youth Movement (GYM) Club from AUST also achieved notable success by securing first place in a national Vlog competition, showcasing the creativity and leadership of the university's students.

The ceremony also recognized the outgoing presidents of various student societies and honored students excelling in freelancing, with special awards highlighting their dedication and impact.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Malik Mujaddad ur Rehman praised the students for their hard work and congratulating their families. He acknowledged the critical role played by the YDC, particularly Director Qazi Khuram Shahzad, in providing students with a platform to demonstrate their talents and contribute to national development.