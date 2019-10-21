UrduPoint.com
'Youth Development, Exposure Programme' In Balochistan On Cards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:59 PM

Balochistan government is all set to launch 'Youth Development and Exposure Programme' for capacity building of youngsters in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Balochistan government is all set to launch 'Youth Development and Exposure Programme' for capacity building of youngsters in the province.

"The programme aims to bring positive changes in the society by imparting leadership and professional skills among the youth," a representative of the Balochistan government told APP on Monday.

Under the programme, he said the graduate and under graduate youth would be sent to various countries for their educational, cultural and professional exposure.

He said the youth would be trained in various sectors including human resources, education, technology, management and others.

Experts from various trades would be hired for their training at par with international standards, he added.

The official said the government was also planning to take several initiatives for capacity building and technical training of the youth that would eventually enable them in getting better jobs opportunities at local and international level.

He said the government had designed this plan to meet the present day challenges being faced by the youth in having dignified employment across the country.

The youth development programme would connect mid-level emerging youth with small businesses, government administration and incubation hubs.

